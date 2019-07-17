Cynthia Humphries Cynthia Marie Humphries, nee Buchmann, 70, of Swansea, IL, born March 21, 1949, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at her residence. Cynthia worked as a bank teller at Magna Bank and Citizens Savings and Loan. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Buchmann; her maternal grandparents, George and Clovena Blim; her paternal grandparents, Fred A. and Augusta Buchmann; and her faithful dog, Perdue. Surviving are her husband of 27 years, David R. Humphries, whom she married on March 10, 1992; her mother, Audrey, nee Blim, Buchmann; a sister, Jann Ellen Severit; nephew, Brandon Severit; two nieces, Courtney (Chris) Sedlak, and Cara Severit; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family would like to thank Family Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Cynthia. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society, to Family Hospice, or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: Visitation and services for Cynthia will be private. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 17, 2019