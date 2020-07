RUDELIC - Cynthia Lynn Rudelic, age 58, of Belleville, IL, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



