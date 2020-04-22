Cynthia Martinez Cynthia June (Warren) Martinez, aged 71, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her daughter's home in Belleville, Illinois after a battle with cancer. Her daughters were by her side and surrounded her with love until the end. From her birth on June 27, 1948, in Alton, Illinois, to her early days in Edwardsville, to her later years in Belleville and St. Louis, Cindy gave her all to whatever she did, whether it was volunteering at her daughter's school in their younger years or sewing and making quilts for her children and grandchildren. She retired from her job at Washington University in St. Louis after many years of service. Cindy is survived by her husband, Jose Martinez, and her children Becky (Johnny) Rasmussen, Robyn (Jeff Richards) Iacona, Mark (Brenda) Gregor, and Tony (Denise) Gregor. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Justin (Ryely South) Hahn, Nick Hahn, Jacob Rasmussen, Rosie Garland, Hunter Hilbert, Logan Hilbert, Josh (Jenna) Gregor, Nathanael (Susan) Gregor, Miranda Gregor, Katie Gregor, and Sophia Gregor; and her great grandchildren Teynlee and Teegan. Her loving sisters, Beverly (Donald) Holtmann, Gail (David) Sido, and Anna (Ken) Slattery also share in grief, along with her many nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Cindy was preceded in death by her loving parents, Norman and Bernice Warren; a sister, Nancy Warren Johnson; and two brothers: Marti and John Warren. Service: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020.