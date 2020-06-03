Cynthia Miley
1952 - 2020
Cynthia Miley Cynthia Lee, nee Willis, Miley, 67, passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones by her side on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born on Monday, July 14, 1952, at St. Mary's Hospital, East St. Louis, IL. Cindi graduated from Belleville West and worked for Illinois American Water Company, Belleville, IL for 35 years. She was passionate about Boy Scout Troop 12 and served as Advancement Chair. She was always rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and loved traveling with her best girls. Cindi loved a good party, taking care of all the details, and was a great cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Helen, nee Emge, Willis and her grandparents, Edward and Alston Marie, nee Dent, Willis. Surviving are her daughter, Stacy J. (Todd) Hakmann Rick, of Belleville, IL; a sister, Gayle L. (Mike) York, of Godfrey, IL; two grandsons, Samuel Robert and Allan Jacob Rick, of Belleville, IL; niece, Allison (Dan) Pierron, of Melbourne, FL; nephew, Jason (Sarah) York, of Dallas, TX. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice or Shriners Hospital for Children. Funeral: Private services.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
