WARD Cynthia L. "Cyndee" Ward, 70, of Granite City, Illinois passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home. She was born February 16, 1950. In celebration of her life, the family is having a private visitation and funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel



