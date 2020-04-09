|
Cyril Wuebbels Cyril A. Wuebbels, 81, of Troy, IL, born February 23, 1939, in New Baden, IL, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center of Edwardsville, Edwardsville, IL. Mr. Wuebbels was the owner and operator of Cy Wuebbels and Sons Painting Company for 48 years. He was an avid car show enthusiast and enjoyed riding motorcycles with his wife Judith. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Cyril was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Judith, nee Hutson, Wuebbels, whom he married on July 16, 1957, and who died on December 5, 2014; his parents, Edmund and Agnes, nee Rensing, Wuebbels; and a sister, Dorothy (Norbert) Buss. Surviving are three sons and two daughters, Becky (Phil) Dannehold, and their son, Johnathan Dannehold; Charlie (Michele) Wuebbels, and their children, Jama (Nick) Myres and Austin (Kayla) Wuebbels; Kathy Klingelhoefer and her children, Jeff (Jessie) Klingelhoefer, and Craig Klingelhoefer; David (Jo) Wuebbels and their children, Allyssa Thompson and Nicole Wuebbels; and Michael (Allyson) Wuebbels and their children, Mackenzie and Clayton Wuebbels; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020