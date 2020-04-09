Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril Wuebbels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril Wuebbels


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cyril Wuebbels Obituary
Cyril Wuebbels Cyril A. Wuebbels, 81, of Troy, IL, born February 23, 1939, in New Baden, IL, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center of Edwardsville, Edwardsville, IL. Mr. Wuebbels was the owner and operator of Cy Wuebbels and Sons Painting Company for 48 years. He was an avid car show enthusiast and enjoyed riding motorcycles with his wife Judith. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Cyril was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Judith, nee Hutson, Wuebbels, whom he married on July 16, 1957, and who died on December 5, 2014; his parents, Edmund and Agnes, nee Rensing, Wuebbels; and a sister, Dorothy (Norbert) Buss. Surviving are three sons and two daughters, Becky (Phil) Dannehold, and their son, Johnathan Dannehold; Charlie (Michele) Wuebbels, and their children, Jama (Nick) Myres and Austin (Kayla) Wuebbels; Kathy Klingelhoefer and her children, Jeff (Jessie) Klingelhoefer, and Craig Klingelhoefer; David (Jo) Wuebbels and their children, Allyssa Thompson and Nicole Wuebbels; and Michael (Allyson) Wuebbels and their children, Mackenzie and Clayton Wuebbels; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cyril's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -