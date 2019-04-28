Daisy Edwards Daisy G. Edwards, age 82 of Pocahontas, IL, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. She was born on April 21, 1937, in Kittanning, PA, the daughter of Albert and Moss (nee Klingensmith) Sheasley. On August 20, 1957, she married James A. Edwards. He survives in Pocahonta, IL. She was a member of First Baptist Church Highland, IL. Daisy was born in Pennsylvania and after high school she attended Nursing School, becoming a Registered Nurse. She and her husband moved to Granite City, where her husband found a job at the Steel Mill. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City as a RN, in the ICU for 30 plus years. In retirement she worked at Farmers Restaurant as a cook and baker. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren. She always has a garden and canned the produce. She loved baking and each of her children got their favorite type of pie for special meals. She started baking cookies in October for Christmas. She loved to read and crocheting was a favorite past time. She is survived by her Husband James A. Edwards, Pocahontas, IL, Seven children, Linda C. Stack, Pocahontas, IL, James R. "Jim" (Donna) Edwards, Granite City, IL, Stephen P. (Karen) Edwards, Pocahontas, IL, Rebecca "Becky" S. (Jeff) Vinson, Granite City, IL, Mark A. Edwards, Pocahontas, IL, Christina R. Kicklighter, Collinsville, IL, Melissa A. Howard, Collinsville, IL. Eleven grandchildren, Bobbi Jo (Jeremy) DuBois, Amy (Tyler) Koehn, Jamie Edwards, Jenny Edwards, Amber (Nick) Spaeth, Angela (Brennon) Scott, Alyssa Edwards, Zachary (Tia) Vinson, Noah Vinson, Jacob Kicklighter, and Emma Howard. Tweleve great- grandchildren, Trinity Darst, Micah darst, Peyton Darst, Sophia Darst, Belle Koehn, Aurora Koehn, Jasmine Koehn, Abel Badgett, Isabella Edwards, Neveah Scott, Emilia Scott, and Sullivan Vinson and four siblings, Richard Sheasley, Linda Boyer, Ruth Bowser, Lillian Watcher. She was proceded in death by her parents, Albert Sheasley, Moss Sheasley, One son, Charles Edwards, Three brothers, William Sheasley, Eugene Sheasley, James Shealsey and two sisters, Marge Bureau and Betty Ferotte. Service: Private funeral services will be at First Baptist Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Rob Kirbach officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019