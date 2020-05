Or Copy this URL to Share

BOYD - Daivd L. Boyd, age 86, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Integrity of Godfrey Nursing Home. Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services. Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.



