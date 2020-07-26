Dale Black Dale W. Black, 87, of St. Jacob, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Dale was born on October 27, 1932 to Orrin and Edith (nee Townsend) Black in St. Jacob, IL. On December 24, 1981, he married Patricia Palmer at United Methodist Church in Lebanon, IL. Dale was an active member of Troy United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Okaw Valley Muzzle Loaders and the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association in Friendship, IN. Dale and Pat had many fun adventures on their bus trips, traveling several places. He was an avid fisherman, deer hunter, blacksmith, beekeeper, basket- maker and farmer. With his numerous interesting talents, Dale was asked to contribute his experiences and stories, in a published book, called Foxfire 5. Dale was a man with many accomplishments, but most of all, he was a devoted husband and family man. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Black, St. Jacob, IL; children, Robert (Patricia) Gonzalez, Fairview Heights, IL, Tim (Christie) Gonzalez, Caseyville, IL, Sheri Janson, St. Jacob, IL, Terry Sprague, Mascoutah, IL, Jessica Sprague, Mascoutah, IL, Carol (Jim) Lucas, Collinsville, IL, Linda Dozier, Irvington, IL, Jean (Emmett) Sowash, Highland, IL, Janet Strickland, Colorado, Ellen Mouser, Oregon; cousin, June Nothaus, Trenton, IL; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orrin and Edith Black. Memorials may be made to Troy United Methodist Church. **Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and refrain from hugs and handshakes, at both the visitation and funeral. We appreciate keeping visiting times to a minimum. ** Visitation: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 9:00 am-11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL. Funeral Services: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL with Pastor David Roderick Interment: Keystone Cemetery, St. Jacob, IL Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store