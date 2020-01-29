|
Dale Bohn Dale Walter Bohn, 66, of Collinsville, IL, born July 14, 1953 in East St. Louis, IL, to the late Elmer and Florence (nee Nicol) Bohn, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home. Dale was a lifelong and extremely devout member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church where he was a member of the OWLs and served as the Head Usher. He was also a dedicated volunteer who worked to restore the old Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery. He was a 1971 graduate of Collinsville High School and went on to SIUE where he earned his BA in 1976. Dale was an avid sports fan and loved bowling. He retired from the Greater St. Louis Bowling Association after serving as the Association Manager from 1991 to 2016. In 1997 he was inducted into the Greater St. Louis Bowling Association Hall of Fame and in 2004 he was inducted into the Missouri State Bowling Hall of Fame. Dale was also a founding member of the Nicol Foundation, serving on the board of directors as Senior Vice President. Those left to cherish his memory include his cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Dale is preceded in death by his brother, Earl E. Bohn. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Please visit www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family from 10 am until 1 pm Friday, January 31, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: The funeral service will begin at 1 pm at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Kyle Wright officiating. Dale will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the service.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020