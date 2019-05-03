|
Dale Harris Dale W. Harris, age 61, of Caseyville, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. He was born July 18, 1957 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of the late William C. and Geraldine (Kiser) Harris. Dale is survived by two brothers: his twin, David Harris of Caseyville and Clayford (Cindy) Harris of Fairview Heights; one niece, Katie Clark of Fairview Heights; two nephews: Michael Harris of Collinsville and Charlie Harris of Fairview Heights; five great-nieces and nephews; cousins and family friend Ed Moeller. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Service: There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Kalmer Memorial Service
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2019