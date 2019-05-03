Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dale Harris Obituary
Dale Harris Dale W. Harris, age 61, of Caseyville, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. He was born July 18, 1957 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of the late William C. and Geraldine (Kiser) Harris. Dale is survived by two brothers: his twin, David Harris of Caseyville and Clayford (Cindy) Harris of Fairview Heights; one niece, Katie Clark of Fairview Heights; two nephews: Michael Harris of Collinsville and Charlie Harris of Fairview Heights; five great-nieces and nephews; cousins and family friend Ed Moeller. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Service: There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Kalmer Memorial Service
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kalmer Memorial Services
Download Now