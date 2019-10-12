|
KAPP - Dale Clarence Kapp, 66, of Collinsville, IL, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Visitation 4-8pm Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and again f8-9:30am on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be at 10am Monday, October 14, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL. Interment at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL. Arrangements handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019