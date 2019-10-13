|
KAPP- Dale C. Kapp, 66, of Collinsville, IL, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-8p on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8-9:30am on October 14, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 10am on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Adam Zawadzki, Parochial Vicar, officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019