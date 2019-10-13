Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
(618) 654-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Kapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Kapp

Send Flowers
Dale Kapp Obituary
KAPP- Dale C. Kapp, 66, of Collinsville, IL, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-8p on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8-9:30am on October 14, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 10am on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Adam Zawadzki, Parochial Vicar, officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.