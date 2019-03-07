Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Matychowiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Matychowiak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dale Matychowiak Obituary
Dale A. Matychowiak Dale Matychowiak, 69, of O'Fallon, IL, born January 4, 1950, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Lebanon Care Center, Lebanon, IL. Mr. Matychowiak was a hard worker and loved to fish. He owned the Dalee Gas Station in O'Fallon, IL, for many years. He later worked for Bruce Concrete, Pontoon Beach, IL, before his retirement. Dale was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by one son, Larry Matychowiak; his parents, Edmund John Jr. and Eileen, nee Mahan, Matychowiak; one brother, Michael Matychowiak; and two sisters, Cathy Motsinger and Terry McDaniel. Surviving are two sons, Michael E. and Terry A. Matychowiak; one brother, Edmund J. "Jay" Matychowiak III; two sisters, Vickie Elmore, and R. Mary Matychowiak; four grandchildren, Brooklyn, Sierra, Amethyst, and Seth Matychowiak; and nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Services: According to Dale's wishes, cremation services were held
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.