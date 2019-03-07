|
|
Dale A. Matychowiak Dale Matychowiak, 69, of O'Fallon, IL, born January 4, 1950, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Lebanon Care Center, Lebanon, IL. Mr. Matychowiak was a hard worker and loved to fish. He owned the Dalee Gas Station in O'Fallon, IL, for many years. He later worked for Bruce Concrete, Pontoon Beach, IL, before his retirement. Dale was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by one son, Larry Matychowiak; his parents, Edmund John Jr. and Eileen, nee Mahan, Matychowiak; one brother, Michael Matychowiak; and two sisters, Cathy Motsinger and Terry McDaniel. Surviving are two sons, Michael E. and Terry A. Matychowiak; one brother, Edmund J. "Jay" Matychowiak III; two sisters, Vickie Elmore, and R. Mary Matychowiak; four grandchildren, Brooklyn, Sierra, Amethyst, and Seth Matychowiak; and nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Services: According to Dale's wishes, cremation services were held
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019