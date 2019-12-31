|
|
Dale Murphy Dale Huey Murphy, 82, of Marshall, IL passed away December 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 21, 1937 in Clark County, IL, the son of Dale C. and Eleanor Rosemary Huey Murphy. On May 10, 1959 he married Joyce Ann Smith at Baltimore, MD and she preceded him in death on May 3, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Beverly Pitman; two brothers, Steve and Mark Waller and a grandson-in-law, Denny Morris. Survivors include four daughters, Cheryl (Jeff) Martin, Vickie (Jeff) Wallace, Shawn Conrad all of Marshall, IL and Diane (Dale) Richey of Highland, IL; grandchildren, Chatlen Morris, Morgan Martin, Matthew Richey, Travis Richey, Erin (Tyler) Huelskamp, Amanda (Liz) Wallace, Mariah Wallace, Seth Conrad, Caleb (Chelsea) Conrad and Adam Conrad; thirteen great grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Cribelar of Martinsville, IL, Janice Wallace and Jerry (Loretta) Waller of Marshall, IL, and Peggy (Bud) Crafton of Knoxville, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County Fair Association or to Marshall Community Pool Fund pearcefuneralservices.com. Visitation: will be 4-8 PM Wednesday at the Pearce Funeral Home. Services: In honor of his life will be 10:00 AM Thursday at Pearce Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Auburn Cemetery with military graveside rites. Arrangements entrusted to the Pearce Funeral Services, Marshall, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019