ROBKE- Dale G. Robke, age 55, of Germantown, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and again on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown. Memorial Mass will be Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019