Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Ruckman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Ruckman

Obituary Flowers

Dale Ruckman Obituary
DALE E. RUCKMAN- Dale Ruckman 81, of Belleville, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Visitation from 11 AM to 2 PM followed by funeral service at 2 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at First Christian Church, 5929 Old St. Louis Rd. Belleville, IL. with Doug Hargrave officiating. Burial service at 11 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Oskaloosa Cemetery, Clay County, IL. Arr. are under the care of Kurrus Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.