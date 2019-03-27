|
|
|
DALE E. RUCKMAN- Dale Ruckman 81, of Belleville, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Visitation from 11 AM to 2 PM followed by funeral service at 2 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at First Christian Church, 5929 Old St. Louis Rd. Belleville, IL. with Doug Hargrave officiating. Burial service at 11 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Oskaloosa Cemetery, Clay County, IL. Arr. are under the care of Kurrus Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
