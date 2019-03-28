Dale Ruckman Dale Ruckman 81, of Belleville, IL, born May 16, 1937 in rural Xenia, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Dale was raised on a grain and livestock farm and graduated from North Clay Community High School, Louisville, IL in 1955. He attended the University of Illinois, Urbana, IL and earned a B.S. degree in Agricultural Education in 1959 and M.S. in 1960, graduating with honors. He taught high school vocational agriculture at Allendale and Vandalia, IL from 1960-64 and was later employed in agricultural finance and marketing with the Federal Land Bank Association in both Bloomington and St. Louis until retiring in 1986. He was a faithful member of First Christian Church in Belleville, IL and served on the Board of Elders and other committees. He continued to be very involved in his church and bible studies throughout his life. Dale was married to loving wife Donna for 58 years. He valued his family and church friends dearly. He was a life-long Cardinals fan, enjoyed family reunions, woodworking, traveling and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, nee Hoke, Ruckman, parents Ivan and Irma Ruckman of Xenia, IL, brother and sister-in-law Charles and Linda Ruckman of Topeka, KS, brother Donald Ruckman of Xenia, IL, father and mother-in-law Jesse and Geneva Hoke and sister-in-law Pat Hoke. Surviving Dale are his two sons Doug (Lorri) Ruckman of Troy, IL and Stan (Mindy) Ruckman of Freeburg, IL, three grandchildren, David (Courtney) Ruckman of O'Fallon, IL, Brett and Leigh Ruckman of Troy, IL and great grandson Karter. Also surviving are his brother Laverne (Brenda) Ruckman of Flora, IL, sister-in-law Virginia (Jerry) Dennis of Xenia, IL, brother-in-law Eugene (Cleo) Hoke of Scottsburg, IN, sisters-in-law Shirley (Ronald) Colman of Clay City, IL and Joyce (Jim) Johnson of Lecanto, FL and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church Belleville. Services: Visitation from 11 AM to 2 PM followed by funeral service at 2 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at First Christian Church, 5929 Old St. Louis Rd. Belleville, IL. with Doug Hargrave officiating. Burial service at 11 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Oskaloosa Cemetery, Clay County, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary