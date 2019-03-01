Dale Francis Sauer Dale Sauer, Sr., 80, entered the arms of his heavenly Father on February 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dale Sauer was born on November 27, 1938 in Hays, Kans. to very humble beginnings. His life epitomized the American Dream. After joining the Navy out of high school, he attended many of their electronic schools. He received his education from Regis College, Navy Post Graduate School, the Merchant Marines Academy, Air Force War College, and Air Force Comptroller School. He worked for Sperry Rand, in both Denver and Colorado Springs, before joining the government as a computer programmer. They had many duty stations throughout the world and lived in over 30 different households, including San Francisco for 2 years where he served as the database design and programming engineer. He was named the software architect for NATO War Fighting Systems while in Germany. He retired from Federal government service in 1991 at the rank of GM15 while serving as systems director for the Military Airlift Command at Scott AFB, Ill. He continued to work as a defense contractor until 1999. Dale continued his life of service in Fairview Heights, Ill. as an alderman for 6 years, as a trustee of the library board, and until his passing, as Chairman of the Board to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners. Surviving is the love of his life, LouElla Elizabeth, nee Saindon, Sauer, with whom he celebrated First Holy Communion together before beginning to court at age 14 and eventually marrying for 62 years. Also surviving are his three children: Lail Roma' (the late David) Manning of Vancouver, Wash., Christine Rene' (Michael) Kilroy of Edmonds, Wash., and Dale Francis (Sutton) Sauer II of Shiloh, Ill. He felt incredibly blessed to have seven grandchildren: Kendra, nee Manning, Knaggs, Levi Manning, Erin Kilroy, Joshua Heuiser, Meredith, nee Heuiser, Jackson, Zachary Dale Sauer, and Jacob Sauer. He also had four great-grandchildren, Oliver and Harrison Manning, Colby and Jaxson Heuiser and was eagerly anticipating two more great-grandchildren this summer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine, nee Schreiner, Kramer; brother Melvin and two sisters, Carolyn and Donna. He was cherished by family and friends for his love of Christ, gentle strength, integrity, humility, wisdom, selflessness, devotion to family, and unwavering kindness. Memorial donations are suggested in the form of Masses. Condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 7:30 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill. The Rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm, Friday. Funeral: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Cathedral of Saint Peter, 200 West Harrison St., Belleville, Ill., with Reverend Monsignor John T. Myler presiding. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019