SCHNOEKER- Dale Schnoeker, 83, of Troy, IL, born March 24, 1936 in Bremen, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019. riends may call 5 to 8 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home and 10 to 11 am Thursday, August, 22, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Troy, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Troy, IL, with Timothy Landskroener officiating. Interment in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019
