Dale Michael "Mikey" Sellinger Dale Michael "Mikey" Sellinger, 67, of New Baden, died Monday, June 3, 2019 athis home. He was born January 1, 1952 in E. St. Louis, IL, the son of Louis "Dutch" and Lois (Sherwood) Sellinger and they preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother, Randy L. (Debra) Sellinger of Albers; two nephews, AJ (Heather) Sellinger of Park Hills, MO and Nathaniel (Stephanie) Sellinger of Bonne Terre, MO; two nieces, Crystal (David) Jordan of Aviston and Kelly Sellinger of Farmington, MO; great-nieces and great-nephews, Tanner & Carter Sellinger, Allyssa & Blake Koontz, and Kiley & Landon Jordan; and numerous friends from his group home. Mikey was a member of the First Baptist Church in New Baden and the Special Olympics. Memorials may be made to the Group Home Activity Fund or to Community Linkand will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com Visitation: will be held from 6 p.m. until time of services on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden. Services: Memorial Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.



