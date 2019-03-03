|
Dale Wright Dale Wright, 64, of Troy, Illinois, born Monday, February 7, 1955, in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. Dale worked in Maintenance for KDNL- TV Broadcasting Company. He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Shiloh, Illinois and a former Coach for Triad Hockey. He was preceded in death by his Father, Burton Dale Wright. Surviving are his Wife, Cathy, nee Weed, Wright of Troy, IL, 3 Children, Kendra Wright of Merigold, MS, John (Holly) Wright of Belleville, IL, Rachel (Skylar) White, of Richmond Hill, GA, Mother, Shirley Wright of Fairview Heights, IL, 2 Grandchildren, Jude, Jael. Sister, Cathy Jo (Joseph) Kondracki of Belleville, IL, 2 Nephews, Benjamin (JoyLynn) Kondracki, Nicholas Kondracki, Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials: In lieu of Flowers, Memorials to Cornerstone Youth Program. Visitation: Will be held from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Cornerstone Christian Church, Shiloh, IL. Funeral: Will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Cornerstone Christian Church with Pastor Chris Vandelinde officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019