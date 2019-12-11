Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Dallas Armstrong


1929 - 2019
Dallas Armstrong Obituary
Dallas Armstrong Dallas C. Armstrong Jr., 90, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, October 31, 1929 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Dallas was a chemical engineer for Monsanto. He was a 63 year member of the East Lodge # 504 AF & AM, and a member of Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights IL. He was also a U.S. Korean War Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor J., nee Davis, Armstrong; parents, Dallas C. Armstrong Sr., and Elma, nee Uhles, Armstrong; sister, Carol White. Surviving are his children, Paul R. (Christy) Armstrong of Shiloh, IL, Joyce (William) Henry of Fayetteville, NC, Duane (Melanie) Armstrong of Belleville, IL; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Dr. Timothy Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
