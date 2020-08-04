Dalton Newkirk

NEWKIRK - Dalton D. Newkirk, 24, of Highland and formerly Bartelso, passed away August 1, 2020 in Crawford County, MO. Visitation Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4-8pm. and again Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 9-10:15am at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. (masks are required at both the visitation and funeral mass and the family politely asks to refrain from hugs and handshakes)



