Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dan's life story with friends and family

Share Dan's life story with friends and family

DOWNING- Dan Wallace Downing, 80, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, March 29, 1940 in St. Louis, MO, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Lebanon Care Center in Lebanon, IL. Private interment at Olney Cemetery in Olney, MO. Arrangements handled by Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store