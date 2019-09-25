Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
For more information about
Dan Renth
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Renth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Renth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan Renth Obituary
Dan Renth Dan E. Renth, 53, of Mascoutah, IL born Oct. 2, 1965 in Belleville IL, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Lebanon Care Center. He was a retired teamster, a former carpenter and a member of Holy Childhood Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin E. and Esther A., nee Theismann, Renth, a brother, Steve Renth, sister-in-law, Deb Renth and a niece, Haley Renth. He is survived by his sons, Joshua (Samantha) Renth of O'Fallon, IL, Dallas Renth of Akron, IA; grandson, Paxton Renth; sisters and brothers, Karolyn (Bob) Brand, Cheryl Pence, Dale (Gayle) Renth, Doug Renth, all of Mascoutah, IL, Shelly (Chad) Ripperda of Belleville, IL; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 5 to 7 PM Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held 7 PM Thursday, Sept 26, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Deacon Dan Cozzi officiating.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now