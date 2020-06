Or Copy this URL to Share

BOYER- Dana R. Boyer, age 53, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on August 18, 1966 in Indiana, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements are pending at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.



