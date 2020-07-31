1/1
Danial D. Churovich Sr.
11/23/1931 - 07/28/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danial's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danial Churovich Sr. Danial D. Churovich Sr., 88, of Granite City passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home. He was born November 23, 1931 in Granite City to Roscoe and Johanna (nee: Makler) Churovich. He married Carol Ray August 22, 1959 in Granite City. Dan worked for Tri City Grocery, General Steel and Castings for 10 years, State of Illinois for 6 years and Madison and Bond Counties for 25 years as the Employment Training Director. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 835 and East St. Louis Ainad Shriner's Temple. He served on the Madison County Board for 5 years and as a Democratic Precinct Committeemen for 12 years. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Churovich of Granite City; daughter, Dana Churovich of Granite City; son, Danial "Donny" Churovich Jr of Granite City; grandchildren, Danial Andres Churovich and Desiree' Rodriguez; great grandchildren, Valeriya and Emelia; four sisters-in-law, Fay Churovich of Collinsville, Ruth Churovich of St. Louis, MO, Christine Churovich of Ferguson and Glenda Neff of Leasburg, MO that he helped raise. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Alex, Melvin and George Churovich and two sisters-in-law that he helped raise, Sue Batson and Cathy Manues. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com. Services: Due to the Covid 19 restrictions of gatherings of 50 or less, a private visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Granite City. WOJSTROM FUNERAL HOME, Granite City, IL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931- 3939
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved