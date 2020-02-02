|
Daniel Blum Daniel A. Blum, 67, of Glen Ellyn, born into eternal life on January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Patrice E. "Pat" (nee Guldan) for 43 years, loving father of Katie (Eric) Wood, and Garrett (Katie) Blum; and the proud "Papa" of Abigail, Nora, Joseph, Jackson, and Evelyn; also survided by one brother Jerry (Marilou) Blum. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard "Jerry" and Claire Blum. Dan was also dearly loved by his Guldan, Bansley, Gallagher families as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Dan was the proud alumnus of Benedictine College in Atchison KS (1973). He enjoyed a 47-year career in the food industry. Dan was active as an usher at St. James the Apostle Church in Glen Ellyn, and a faithful supporter of the Knights of Columbus and Salvation Army. Memorials to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1550, Chicago, IL 60601 are most appreciated. Visitation: Visitation in church on Monday, February 3rd, 3-7pm at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Service: Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church on Tuesday, February 4th for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Private Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020