Daniel Thomas "D-Bo" Bohanon Daniel Thomas "D-Bo" Bohanon, 57, of Belleville, Illinois, born April 20, 1962 in Fairbury, Illinois, passed away, Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Belleville, Illinois. Danny was the youngest son of the late, James K. and Mary M., nee Brewer, Bohanon. He was a 1983 graduate of Belleville Township High School East and a resident of HOME II with Community Integration Services (CIS) since 1987. He won several gold medals in the Special Olympics, specifically in basketball and bowling. He enjoyed his employment at St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises (SAVE), fondly referred to as "workshop". Growing up he loved The Three Stooges, watching wrestling matches at The Chase Park Plaza, hockey, football, and the Chicago Cubs. He would never pass up a hamburger, fries, and a Coke from Steak N' Shake. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Robert and Jane, nee Cox, Bohanon, and Elmer and Lorena, nee Wilkes, Brewer. Surviving to cherish his memory is his brother, James K. (Lynda) Bohanon and their children; James R. (Rachel) Bohanon and their children, Benjamin (Katie) Bohanon and their children, Andrew Bohanon and Hayley Bohanon. Also surviving is his sister Mary Beth (Dennis) Galvin and their son, Samuel (fiancee Kristen) Galvin; and countless extended family and friends who loved him dearly. The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to his family at CIS who have provided the utmost care for Danny for over 30 years. Also to Memorial Hospital and BJC Hospice, who kept him comfortable during his short stay. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to CIS, 212 S. 32nd St., Belleville, IL 62226, in memory of Danny Bohanon. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Interment will be held privately in Forrest Township Cemetery in Forrest, Illinois.



