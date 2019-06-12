|
|
|
Daniel Campbell Daniel B. Campbell, 51, of Highland, IL, born Sunday, September 24, 1967, in Belleville, IL, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at his residence. Daniel was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt, IL and a S.A.V.E associate. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger B. Campbell. Surviving are his mother, Loretta E., nee Palmer, Campbell of Highland, IL; brother, Steve (Debbie) Campbell of Highland, IL; sister, Robin Pashia of Highland, IL; niece and nephews, Aaron Pashia, Eric Pashia, Kristen Trogler and Tyler Holland; great nieces and nephews, Jaxton, Madison, Ava and Anthony; dear aunts, uncles and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Father Clyde Grogan officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 12, 2019
