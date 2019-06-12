Home

Daniel Campbell Obituary
Daniel Campbell Daniel B. Campbell, 51, of Highland, IL, born Sunday, September 24, 1967, in Belleville, IL, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at his residence. Daniel was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt, IL and a S.A.V.E associate. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger B. Campbell. Surviving are his mother, Loretta E., nee Palmer, Campbell of Highland, IL; brother, Steve (Debbie) Campbell of Highland, IL; sister, Robin Pashia of Highland, IL; niece and nephews, Aaron Pashia, Eric Pashia, Kristen Trogler and Tyler Holland; great nieces and nephews, Jaxton, Madison, Ava and Anthony; dear aunts, uncles and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Father Clyde Grogan officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 12, 2019
