Daniel Clotfelter Daniel M. Clotfelter, age 80, of Granite City, IL, born on December 25, 1938 in Granite City, IL, died on June 28, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis. Daniel was a food inspector for the USDA. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served on the USS John A. Bole from 1961 to 1965. He was a member of the John A. Bole Association, Tin Can Sailors, Inc., American Legion Post 961, Fairmont City, and the Croatian Fraternal Union of America. He loved to spend time with his family, watch sports, play bingo with his friends in Fairmont City, and attend auctions with his wife. He was a friend to everyone. He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel N. and Ann, nee Morris, Clotfelter. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy B. Clotfelter, nee Vrenick; his children, Daniel J. Clotfelter of Granite City, IL, and Cathey (Hugh) Wright of Rosewood Heights, IL. He is also survived by a grand dog, Daisy, and numerous cousins and friends. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Per Daniel's request, no services will be held.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 30, 2019