Daniel Cobb

Daniel Cobb Obituary
COBB- Daniel Lee Cobb, age 43, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church, 2118 Morrison, Collinsville, IL. Funeral service will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church, 2118 Morrison, Collinsville, IL with Rev. Terry Russell and Brother Donald Tipton officiating. Interment will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019
