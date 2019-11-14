|
Daniel Lee Cobb Daniel Cobb, age 43, of Martinsville, IN, formerly of O'Fallon, IL, born on September 10, 1976 in Granite City, IL, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Faith Apostolic Church, Martinsville, IN. Daniel grew up in O'Fallon, IL and was a 1995 graduate of O'Fallon Township High School. He played varsity baseball for the O'Fallon Panthers Baseball Team. After high school, he worked home construction in the family business. He was called to Jesus Christ as a young boy, and he began preaching after his marriage to Kathy. His family traveled throughout the United States as he proclaimed the gospel of Jesus Christ. Daniel arrived at Martinsville, IN at Faith Apostolic Church for his first pastoral assignment. Jesus was first in Daniel's life, and his wife, children, family and friends followed close behind. He loved and gave to all. Daniel was a giving man and had a laugh, just like his father's; he preached with boldness, anointing and authority in the Holy Ghost. He stood behind a pulpit with a reverence to Jesus Christ, and he considered it a privilege. Daniel was a hard worker, great provider, a wonderful prayer partner, travel buddy, and his wife's Rook challenger. He will certainly be missed by everyone who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Ernie L. Cobb. Daniel is survived by his wife, Kathy Ann Cobb, nee Compton; his children, Daniel Ray Cobb of Green Bay, WI, Morgan Danielle Cobb of Campbellsville, KY and Kaitlyn Diane Cobb of Martinsville, IN; his mother, Gloria Cobb, nee Shemonia of O'Fallon, IL; his siblings, Paul (Jennifer) Cobb of Tustin, CA, Amy Cobb of Bethalto, IL and Becky (Rick) Pitts of O'Fallon, IL; his mother and father-in-law, Cecil (Sandy) Compton of Ava, IL; and his sister and brothers-in-law, Lisa (Shawn) Tindall of Cutler, IL, Chris (Michelle) Compton of Ava, IL and Eric (Brittney) Compton of Ava, IL. Donations may be made to Kathy Cobb and can be given through the mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church, 2118 Morrison, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: service will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church, 2118 Morrison, Collinsville, IL with Rev. Donald Tipton and Rev. Raymond Clark officiating. Interment will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019