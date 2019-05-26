Daniel Deatherage Daniel R. Deatherage, age 71, of Somerset, Kentucky, formerly of Collinsville, Illinois, passed from this life on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on December 5, 1947 at St. Mary's Hospital in E. St. Louis, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Lee and Mary nee Wille Deatherage, and his brother Terry L. Deatherage. He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Sharon nee Koger Deatherage, whom he married on September 24, 1975. Daughter Jamie Dee Burke and son-in-law Huston C. Burke of Lexington; brother-in-law, Chris (Sherri) Louth of Maryville, Illinois; nieces, Kristin (Sean) Schneider and their daughter Harper Lynn, Kelsey (Colton) Dudici of Collinsville, Illinois; sister-in-law Rose Deatherage of Collinsville, Illinois; niece Julie Varble, nephew Jeff (Kerri) Wahl of Edwardsville, Illinois and their children; numerous and scattered cousins. Dan led an interesting and varied life with an equally interesting and varied array of friends. Besides family, his main sources of joy were Sporting Clays and a thirty-five year commitment to Lake Cumberland Ducks Unlimited. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for Weddle Enterprises. Dan will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Daniel R. Deatherage. Visitation: Will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Service: Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Southern Oaks Cemetery.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 26, 2019