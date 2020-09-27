1/1
Daniel E. Lehmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel E. Lehmann Daniel E. Lehmann, 26, of Freeburg, IL, born Sunday, May 15, 1994 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence in Freeburg, IL. Daniel worked construction for Harlan Foundations. Daniel was passionate about reading, writing, and poetry and loved to make people laugh. He touched the lives of many and will be truly missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dawne Lehmann; grandparents, Erwin & Ingeberg Lehmann. Surviving are his father, Dennis Lehmann of Freeburg, IL; sisters, Kelsey (Robert) Vollmer of New Castle, CO, Hannah Lehmann of Belleville, IL; brother, Jonathan Lehmann of St. Louis, MO; grandparents, Ron & Sandra Fischer of Bentonville, AR; nephew, Weston Vollmer; niece, Lena Vollmer; many loving aunts, uncles & cousins. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Harris House, 2706 South River Road, St. Charles, MO 63303. Private Family Services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved