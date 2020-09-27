Daniel E. Lehmann Daniel E. Lehmann, 26, of Freeburg, IL, born Sunday, May 15, 1994 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence in Freeburg, IL. Daniel worked construction for Harlan Foundations. Daniel was passionate about reading, writing, and poetry and loved to make people laugh. He touched the lives of many and will be truly missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dawne Lehmann; grandparents, Erwin & Ingeberg Lehmann. Surviving are his father, Dennis Lehmann of Freeburg, IL; sisters, Kelsey (Robert) Vollmer of New Castle, CO, Hannah Lehmann of Belleville, IL; brother, Jonathan Lehmann of St. Louis, MO; grandparents, Ron & Sandra Fischer of Bentonville, AR; nephew, Weston Vollmer; niece, Lena Vollmer; many loving aunts, uncles & cousins. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Harris House, 2706 South River Road, St. Charles, MO 63303. Private Family Services.