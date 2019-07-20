|
DANIEL ELLIS- Daniel W. Ellis, age 69, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 -8 p.m. on July 22, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville with a Masonic Service taking place at 6 p.m. on Monday evening. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Steffaniak officiating. Burial will follow at Quercus Grove Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 20, 2019