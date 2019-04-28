Daniel Ring Daniel F. "Danny" Ring of Fairview Heights, IL born October 15, 1948, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Dan was retired, however he worked at Acosta during his retirement. He was also an Army Veteran. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Jean (Powell) Ring, his son Jesse Ring and his wife Peggy (Schwable) Ring. Dan is survived by his Beloved, Dianne Couch, daughter, Ellen Ring, Sisters Peggy (John) Lowe, Patty (Gregg) Stover, grandchildren Lilah Mallon and Damien Ring, as well as many extended family members and cherished friends. Dan was gifted with an eternally optimistic attitude towards life with appreciation for all things musical. The world to him had rhythm and he was attuned to every beat. Our lives were enriched by his presence and for this we can all be grateful. He will be greatly missed. Donations can be made to Rex Foundation or a chairty of the Donor's Choice. Services: According to his wishes, his body was donated to St. Louis University School of Medicine. A celebration of life will be planned a a future date.

