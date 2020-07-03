MURPHEY - Daniel L. Murphey, age 70, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at Trinity Lutheran with Rev. John Shank officiating. With respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that those in attendance wear face coverings and maintain a safe social distance. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. The family request memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com
. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.