LAMPE - Daniel L. Lampe, 80, of Breese, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh. Memorial Mass will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11am at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the Lampe family.



