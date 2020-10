LASWELL - Daniel L. "Danny" Laswell, 67 of Granite City passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Danny was born on September 29, 1952 in Granite City. In celebration of Danny's life, a private immediate family gathering will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.



