Daniel B. McGowan Daniel B. McGowan, 55, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Daniel was born on September 12, 1965 in Granite City, Illinois. He was a 1983 graduate of Granite City High School and was the well known soccer play by play announcer at the high school. Danny was a huge Denver Broncos fan, particularly of his favorite player John Elway, and his friends considered him a Bruce Springsteen superfan. Danny loved his mom, his family, his dog Tina, and cherished his life-long friendship with many friends throughout the country. He loved spending time perfecting his grilling skills as the grill master at every party. Danny will be remembered for his kind, generous spirit to all that knew him. Daniel is survived by and will be missed by his mom; Shirley (Best) McGowan of Granite City; his siblings, Linda and Marty Campbell of Granite City, Kenny and Vickie McGowan of Brighton, IL, David and Linda McGowan of Affton, MO, Diane and Dr. Richard Brownstein of Columbus, MS, Billy and Melanie McGowan of Granite City and numerous nieces, nephews, great-niece and great-nephew, as well as a very large group of close friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his dad; William McGowan. The family will honor Danny's wishes for cremation and plan to have a celebration of life service in the near future. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to Granite City Soccer Alumni c/o Keith Gehling at Royal Bank 3600 Nameoki Rd. Granite City, IL 62040 or Jesus Christ Church of Caseyville c/o Eric Prothro, Associate Pastor. Eric has served as Dannys' mother's caregiver for several years and will continue to do so.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store