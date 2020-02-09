|
|
Daniel Mueller Daniel E. Mueller Sr. 70, of Belleville, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Daniel was born in St. Louis, Missouri on November 9, 1949 to the late Ervin and Virginia (Stolle) Mueller. He was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and a religious man who loved attending church, traveling and giving. Daniel is survived by his sons, Dan ( Hillary) Mueller, Jason (Stephanie) Mueller and Steven (Samantha) Mueller, all of Ohio; brother, David Mueller; sister, Karen (Toby) Pennycuick and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark Mueller. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Daniel's honor may be made to Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville, IL, 62226. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020