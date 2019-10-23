|
Daniel Patterson Rev. Daniel Lynn Patterson, 69, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:27 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born May 13, 1950 in Granite City, a son of the late Gerald Wilgis and Frances Joanne (Daniel) Patterson. He married Mary Patricia "Patti" (Price) Patterson on August 4, 1972 at Grace Baptist Church in Granite City and she survives. He had served as a pastor for many years throughout Illinois and Missouri. He enjoyed sharing and teaching God's word to others. He was a devoted member of Grace Baptist Church in Granite City and loved watching sports. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Connie Patterson of Troy, Illinois and Bruce and Melanie Patterson of Bowling Green, Kentucky; a sister, Donna Moore of Bowling Green, Kentucky; mother-in-law, Merle Price of Collinsville; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, David Price of Granite City and Richard and Leslie Price of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. Memorials may be made to the or to Grace Baptist Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. Service: Visitation will continue at Grace Baptist Church, 2600 Edwards Street in Granite City from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 with Daniel Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019