PRESLEY- Daniel P. Presley Sr. "Poppy" born August 11, 1960 in Alton, IL passed away at the University of Chicago on May 13, 2020. A Carcade visitation will take place Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Gress Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels, IL. Private graveside will take place on Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Norbert's Cemetery.



