Daniel Richter Daniel Gerard Richter, 70, of Shiloh, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Daniel was born October 1, 1949 in Breese, IL. He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Shiloh, former member of the parish council, cantor, and Eucharistic Minister. Daniel's hobbies included woodworking, shooting with his son and spending time with his grandchildren. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Bernice (nee Wellen) Richter and his brother, Gerry Richter. Daniel is survived by his wife, Colleen Richter nee Kennett of Shiloh, IL; children, Scott (Erin) Richter of O'Fallon, IL and Tim (Jill) Richter of Oakville, MO; siblings, Ron (Patty) Richter of Broomfield, CO, Judy (Steve) Winchester of Waynesboro, NC, Dale (Mary Jo) Richter of Aviston, IL, John (Mary) Richter of Columbia, MO, and Pat Richter of Aviston, IL; sister-in-law, Linda Richter of Aviston, IL; grandchildren, Matthew Richter and Aaron Richter; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association
at heart.org
and Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org
. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church with Msgr. James Margason officiating. Private Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Shiloh, IL.