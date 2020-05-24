Daniel Schomber Daniel "Dan" Schomber, 70, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, May 20th, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. He was born June 22nd, 1949 in Belleville, Illinois. Daniel graduated from Belleville Township High School West in 1967 and went on to receive his Associates Degree from Belleville Area College. Daniel served his country valiantly in The Vietnam War with the United States Army. He later retired as a Manager in the airline industry with Boeing. He was a Lifetime Member of VFW Post 1739 and an avid League Bowler. He enjoyed his family, grandchildren, bowling and volunteering at the VFW. In his recent years he wanted nothing more than to sit outside and "drink his cokes and smoke his smokes." He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Dolores (Shanafelt) Schomber, his wife, Linda (Brough) Schomber, his brother, Ronald Schomber and a granddaughter, Madison Kolle. Dan is survived by daughters, Michelle (Ash) Holland, of Merritt Island, Florida, Rebecca (John Squire) Kolle, of Round Lake Park, Illinois, and Cheri (Jason) Whiteside, of Belleville, Illinois; grandchildren, Sara, Brynn, Logan, Payton, Landen, Nichole, Preston, Kylie, Preston, and Colton; sisters-in-law, Terri (Willingham) Schomber Bumgardner, Marcia Johnston, Diana Lugge, Ronda Brough, brothers-in-law, Norman "Bill" (Susan) Brough, Jon (Wendy) Brough, Steven Brough, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to the current restrictions put into place from Covid 19, all services will be private. Memorials may be made directly to Wounded Warrior Project.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2020.