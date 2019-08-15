|
|
Daniel Simunich Daniel J. Simunich, 87, of Swansea, IL, born February 25, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away August 11, 2019 at Sycamore Village in Swansea. Mr. Simunich retired after 39 years of service with the Southern Railroad. He loved to fish, especially at his clubhouse on the Kaskaskia River. Some of his most enjoyable times were spent picking pecans with his buddy, Joe. Daniel was preceded in death by his first wife, Fern M., nee Cawvey, Simunich; his second wife, Nancy M., nee Houston, Simunich; his parents, James V. and Bessie F., nee Suchy, Simunich; a daughter, Debbie Simunich; two brothers; and a sister. He is survived by three sons, Daniel S. Simunich, James J. (Renee) Simunich, and Timothy E. Simunich; a daughter, Merry C. Miller; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a brother, Milton E. Simunich; and his "railroad bro", John Cleveland. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all the staff at Sycamore Village, especially his special nurse, Nicole as well as everyone at Vitas Hospice. Memorials are requested to Sycamore Village, 225 Castellano Dr., Swansea, IL 62226. Condolences may be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Friends may call from 4:00 till 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019