Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Simunich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Simunich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Simunich Obituary
Daniel Simunich Daniel J. Simunich, 87, of Swansea, IL, born February 25, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away August 11, 2019 at Sycamore Village in Swansea. Mr. Simunich retired after 39 years of service with the Southern Railroad. He loved to fish, especially at his clubhouse on the Kaskaskia River. Some of his most enjoyable times were spent picking pecans with his buddy, Joe. Daniel was preceded in death by his first wife, Fern M., nee Cawvey, Simunich; his second wife, Nancy M., nee Houston, Simunich; his parents, James V. and Bessie F., nee Suchy, Simunich; a daughter, Debbie Simunich; two brothers; and a sister. He is survived by three sons, Daniel S. Simunich, James J. (Renee) Simunich, and Timothy E. Simunich; a daughter, Merry C. Miller; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a brother, Milton E. Simunich; and his "railroad bro", John Cleveland. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all the staff at Sycamore Village, especially his special nurse, Nicole as well as everyone at Vitas Hospice. Memorials are requested to Sycamore Village, 225 Castellano Dr., Swansea, IL 62226. Condolences may be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Friends may call from 4:00 till 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake View Funeral Home
Download Now