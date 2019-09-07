Home

Daniel Smith Daniel Merl Smith, 69, of Charlotte, NC, and formerly of Marissa passed away at 8:25 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his home. Daniel was born on May 28, 1950, in Belleville the son of Arlie E. and Dorothy Annetta (Doak) Smith. He married C. Susan Herzer on May 18, 1994, in Ft. Mills, NC, and they shared 25 years of marriage. Mr. Smith was a mechanic for Trend Offset Printing, Charlotte. Daniel is survived by his wife; C. Susan Smith, of Charlotte, NC, 2 children; Scott (Denise) Smith, of Laramine, WY, Shrlli (Kerry) Hodges, of Henritta, TX, brothers; Jerry (Carol) Smith, of New Athens, Edward (Mae) Smith, of Belleville, John (Linda) Smith, of Ava, Dennis Smith, of Morganfield, KY, sister; Catherine (Noal) Sinn, of Stillwater, OK. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Raymond Smith, sister; Arlene Dykes. Service: It was Mr. Smith's wishes for cremation and there will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mecklenburg County Hospice. Wilson's Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019
